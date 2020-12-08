Springfield Technical Community College holds virtual open house

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Technical Community college will hold a virtual open house on Tuesday at 4:00 p.m.

The online event is free and open to the public and will discuss topics like financial aid, online learning, academic advising and transfer opportunities.

For those interested in becoming a student will have the chance to meet with representatives from the college’s degree and certificate programs an departments.

To register for the Zoom virtual event, visit stcc.edu/apply/open-house.

