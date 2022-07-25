SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) is hosting “College for Kids” this summer to learn about the opportunities available in STEM fields.

STCC is educating students between 11 and 16 years old to explore theater programs, basketball, the fashion industry, forensic science, and critical thinking in debate topics.

The JUS10H University runs through Friday for youth ages 13 through 16 that teaches sewing, modeling and styling, and how to build a career in the fashion industry.

“We’re excited to offer young people an opportunity to get a college student experience through these sessions,” said Lidya Rivera-Early, director of Community Engagement at STCC. “At STCC, we love hosting College for Kids on our campus. It’s an important program for the college. We love connecting with young people to show them early on how STCC can transform their lives.”

The programs are $189 each and run from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. For more information and to sign up online, visit stcc.edu/explore/summer-programs.

College for Kids at STCC programs planned for August: