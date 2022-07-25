SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) is hosting “College for Kids” this summer to learn about the opportunities available in STEM fields.
STCC is educating students between 11 and 16 years old to explore theater programs, basketball, the fashion industry, forensic science, and critical thinking in debate topics.
The JUS10H University runs through Friday for youth ages 13 through 16 that teaches sewing, modeling and styling, and how to build a career in the fashion industry.
“We’re excited to offer young people an opportunity to get a college student experience through these sessions,” said Lidya Rivera-Early, director of Community Engagement at STCC. “At STCC, we love hosting College for Kids on our campus. It’s an important program for the college. We love connecting with young people to show them early on how STCC can transform their lives.”
The programs are $189 each and run from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. For more information and to sign up online, visit stcc.edu/explore/summer-programs.
College for Kids at STCC programs planned for August:
- “Who done it”? Extreme Science Kid (Forensic Science), Aug. 1-5 (Ages 11-14): This course is a modern-day twist on crime scene investigation. Children will actively engage in data collection, observation, analysis and problem-solving while performing a fun interactive group-style investigation. Using crime scene activities, books, and investigations children will learn life skills and most of all learn to love STEM education the Extreme Science Way.
- Say It Loud!! Extreme Science Kid (Great Debaters), Aug. 8-12 (Ages 13-16): This special course gives children a voice to debate topics of interest while exploring the fundamentals of respectful insightful conversation. Children will learn critical thinking skills, respectful dialog, research techniques, and fact-checking tips for making valid thought-provoking points that may help change the world around them.