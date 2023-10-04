SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Development Services (DDS), which serves those in need with disabilities, relocated to a renovated office space inside Springfield Technology Park.

MassDevelopment issued a $2,555,000 tax-exempt bond on behalf of Springfield Technical Community College Assistance Corporation to renovate 28,500 square feet of space within the Springfield Technology Park at 1 Federal St. in Springfield.

The building was originally built in the 1940s and has been vacant since 2020. DDS moved to the Technology Park in July after construction was completed. The department provides support to those with intellectual and developmental disabilities including Autism Spectrum Disorder.

“The Springfield Technology Park is a hub of commerce, education, and innovation conveniently situated adjacent to Springfield Technical Community College and the city’s downtown business district,” said MassDevelopment President and CEO Dan Rivera. “MassDevelopment is pleased that our tax-exempt financing has supported renovations to further activate this property and create a new home for the Massachusetts Department of Developmental Services to relocate and carry out its mission.”

“PeoplesBank is very supportive of the Technology Park and its importance to the region,” said PeoplesBank First Vice President of Commercial Lending Matthew Krokov. “The addition of the Department of Development Services as a tenant complements their existing roster and the improvements to the space are coming out terrific.”

“I want to thank MassDevelopment President and CEO Dan Rivera and his team, and PeoplesBank for their continued belief and investment in our Springfield community,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno. “Springfield Technical Community College and the Technology Park are an important and vital piece to our Springfield’s commercial, educational and innovative community. This tax-exempt bond supports my administration’s continued economic development efforts throughout our City and will support the redevelopment and renovations at the Springfield Technology Park so that the state Department of Developmental Services can relocate their office on site so that they can continue to serve our residents and their clients in the region.”

“MassDevelopment provided a source of funding that helped to make this project feasible for our non-profit customer and tenant,” said Appleton Corporation President Matt Flink. “MassDevelopment’s team communicated constantly and thoroughly with Peoples Bank (our lender) and a number of attorneys and other advisors involved in the process. Moreover, they offered sound advice, patient guidance, and insightful solutions on numerous occasions that served to smooth our path to closing.”

“This new DDS location in Springfield will enable our staff to meet with individuals and families we serve across the Central West region, and helps us continue the important work of our agency – empowering individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to become meaningfully engaged members of their communities,” said Massachusetts Department of Developmental Services Commissioner Jane F. Ryder. “We’re thrilled to remain in Springfield at Technology Park.”