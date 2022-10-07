SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A young teen artist from Springfield is bringing her art to the community in places like Wahlburgers.

Jocelyn Torres created a drawing of Chef Paul Wahlberg and was able to show it to him. 22News spoke with the 14-year-old artist on how that experience was for her.

“It was very exciting, as I just had made the drawing for Paul as a welcome gift to Springfield so I didn’t really expect him to come over to Springfield and display it,” expressed Jocelyn Torres. “What made me want to draw him was just liking his restaurant so much, to be honest, the food from there is amazing.” Jocelyn was excited to see that Paul Walburg himself liked her drawing.

The Springfield History Museum also acknowledged the young artist’s drawing of actor, Chadwick Boseman. “It makes me very excited to be recognized for my art at 14,” said Jocelyn Torres.

Her mom, Glenda Torres couldn’t be more proud of her daughter’s accomplishments. “She started drawing at age 3, she was always with a crayon drawing even at that young of an age,” said Glenda Torres. “She always had an interest in making drawings that represent her favorite musicians and singers.”

Below is another drawing she did of TikToker Anthony Sanchez, who is one of her inspirations.

Some of her other creations:

Her next celebrity portrait will be of singer and songwriter, Taylor Swift. When she graduates high school, she hopes to go to art school and eventually see her own artwork in a gallery.