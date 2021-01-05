Springfield Thunderbirds 2021 season suspended

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The AHL announced its plan to return to play for the 2021 season last week but the thunderbirds won’t be taking part. The team has decided to opt out of this season.

There’s many factors that went into this decision that include the health and economic impact caused by COVID-19.

In a statement from the St. Louis Blues Affiliate, the team said they made the decision with safety and logistical concerns in mind. Also with no fans being allowed in the stands yet, playing without them would’ve resulted in a big hit financially since the AHL team relies heavily on gameday revenue.

However, Springfield Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa ensured the team will be back on the ice in 2022 and for many years after that.

“I know teams haven’t been successful here in Springfield in the past but you don’t have to worry about that with us. The long term future with us is in tact our ownership is committed and our partners and fans have been fantastic. We can’t wait to get back to normalcy and do what we do best.”

The Thunderbirds will maintain their status as active members of the AHL. Two other teams made the same decision, the Charlotte Checkers and Milwaukee Admirals.