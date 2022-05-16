SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For many Springfield Thunderbird fans, it’s not too early to foresee the Calder Cup finding a home in the city of homes.

The Thunderbirds sweeping the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs have placed fans in a highly optimistic frame of mind as the team prepares for the next round of championship competition on Sunday afternoon at the MassMutual Center.

Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa is proud of his team’s performance. “We were on fire across the hockey world last week and to be able to finish up last night was really gratifying. Now we’ll have a full week to prepare for the home game in the building next weekend.”

Round 3, Game 1 is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. Sunday at MassMutual, for tickets visit SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

As the Thunderbirds get ready for their next test on MassMutual ice, President Nathan Costa gave fans a tip of the hat for their unswerving support throughout this memorable season with its playoff victories.