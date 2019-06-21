Springfield Thunderbirds awarded “Marketing Campaign of the Year”

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds are returning from the 2019 AHL Marketing Meetings with some awards under their belt.

The local hockey team was presented with two business honors – including the “Marketing Campaign of the Year” award for their hashtag #RiseUp campaign. The T-Birds used the campaign to show their commitment to representing the Springfield community, and always working to “rise up” to a higher level of play.

Thunderbirds honored by AHL for marketing excellence and surging attendance. 📄>>> https://t.co/G0aTJUQgY2 pic.twitter.com/sStHUfVAQR — Springfield T-Birds (@ThunderbirdsAHL) June 20, 2019

Springfield was also honored for a 15 percent increase in per-game Full Season Equivalents. — including 11 nights of sold out games.