SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds are waiting to see who they will play starting next week in the American Hockey League’s Calder Cup Playoffs.

After a spectacular regular season, the Springfield Thunderbirds will play in the AHL postseason for the first time in franchise history. It happens after the minor league affiliate of the St. Louis Blues sat out the entire last year due to the pandemic.

But everything came together this season. Springfield won 43 games, claiming the city’s first postseason berth since the Springfield Falcons back in 2014. Those 43 wins earned the T-Birds a bye in the first round and they are waiting to see which team they will face in the Division Semifinals.

If the Providence Bruins defeat the Bridgeport Islanders in their best-of-3 series, the Thunderbirds would face Providence. If the Islanders defeat the Bruins, Springfield would then face the winner of the series featuring the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins against the Hershey Bears.

The Division Semifinal round schedule will be determined at the conclusion of the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs. So right now all the T-Birds can do is practice, get healthy, and sit and wait to see who they will play next. Single-game playoff tickets on sale beginning Wednesday, May 4th.