SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds’ game at MassMutual Center is expected to have one of the biggest crowds in history Friday night.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Ryan Smith of the Springfield Thunderbirds, they anticipating one of the biggest Friday crowds in history, with more than 5,000 patrons. Friday’s game begins at 7:05 p.m. against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms from Pennsylvania at the MassMutual Center.

The first 1,000 fans will receive a Thunderbirds mini goalie stick.

The Philadelphia Mummers, an Aqua String Band, is scheduled to parade around the MassMutual concourse from 6:00 to 6:45 p.m. They are kicking off their annual St. Paddy’s Weekend pub crawl in downtown Springfield with more than 250 members dressed in their full regalia.

The Mummers pub crawl is scheduled to make the following stops: