SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Teddy bears donated at the weekend Thunderbirds game brought happiness for children throughout the city of Springfield Monday.

Starting with the downtown Springfield YMCA, the Thunderbirds gave the children the teddy bears that had been collected during Saturday’s Teddy Bear Toss Came. It was a delight to see the kids at the Y clutching their cuddly creatures.

“It’s a huge benefit, kids love it, and they see the bears that they collected. It’s just a great feeling, for everybody in the community,” said Springfield YMCA Executive Director Kim Lavallee.

There were other Teddy Bear deliveries made Monday. The Thunderbirds players got similar reactions from children at the Ronald McDonald House, the Boys and Girls Club on Carew Street, the MLK Family Services Center, as well as the Boys and Girls Club Family Center on Acorn Street.