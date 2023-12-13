SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP/AP) – Drew Bannister, head coach of the Springfield Thunderbirds, has been called up to the NHL to serve as interim coach of the St. Louis Blues.

St. Louis led 4-3 going into the third period against Detroit on Tuesday night before giving up two goals and an empty-net goal late, losing for the fifth time in six games. The Blues fired coach Craig Berube Tuesday night, after a disappointing start to the season that has seen the team go 13-14-1 so far.

“You’ve got to earn everything, right? It’s not just going to happen,” Berbue said after the game. “You’ve got to earn it. You’ve got to play the right way to earn it. You’ve got to do the little things right. We did a lot of good things tonight. We scored enough goals to win the game, but in the end, we didn’t take care of the front of our net very well tonight.”

Bannister will serve as interim coach of the Blues, who are the NHL affiliate of the T-Birds, while the search for a permanent replacement is underway. Bannister has been the Springfield coach for three seasons. He lead the team to a 93-58-19 regular-season record. The Belleville, Ontario, native also guided the Thunderbirds to consecutive playoff appearances, including 2021-22, when they won the Eastern Conference and reached the Calder Cup final.