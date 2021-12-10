Springfield Thunderbirds play at MassMutual Friday and Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds return to MassMutual Center on Friday and Saturday.

On Friday at 7:05 p.m. the puck drops for the Thunderbirds (14-3-2-0) against the Toronto Marlies (9-6-1-1). It’s the first matchup against a North Division opponent in 2021-22. The Thunderbirds had played an exclusively Atlantic Division schedule through the first 19 games of the season.

The first home-ice matchup this season between the Thunderbirds and Providence Bruins (8-5-3-1) will play at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday.

Teddy Bear Toss

The annual Teddy Bear Toss charity event takes place on the arena Saturday. Fans are encouraged to bring a new stuffed animal and throw them on the ice after the Thunderbirds score their first goal. They will be collected and donated to local charities supporting underprivileged youth this holiday season.

Girl Scout Cookie Rally

More than 150 members of the Girl Scouts will in attendance at MassMutual Saturday. The “cookie rally” is scheduled from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. with activity stations throughout the concourse. At 6 p.m. the Girl Scouts and their families will join Boomer and watch the hockey game.

There’s a new Girl Scout cookie debuting this year, the brownie-like ‘Adventureful’ with caramel cream and sea salt. Cookie orders began on December 8 and are scheduled to be for sale from January 14 through March 13.