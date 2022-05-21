SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds are getting ready to start the next round of the Calder Cup Playoffs when they host the Charlotte Checkers in Game One of their Best of Five series on Sunday.

The first two games of the series will be played at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Game One on Sunday afternoon and Game Two next Wednesday night. The final three games will be played in Charlotte if necessary.

The T-Birds swept the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins in the first round to advance. The Checkers won the Calder Cup the last time the AHL’s hallowed trophy was awarded in June of 2019.

The regular-season series between the top two seeds in the Atlantic Division leaned the way of the Thunderbirds who posted a 6-2 record against their rivals from North Carolina.

The winner of this series will have the home-ice advantage in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Tickets are now available for the first two games in Springfield, which will be the only home games against the Checkers: