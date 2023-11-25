SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds took part in “Hockey Fights Cancer Night” for their game against the Utica Comets Saturday night.

Specialty lavender jerseys will be worn and auctioned off post-game and proceeds from the auction will benefit Bitsy’s Army, a charity spearheaded by T-Birds forward Will Bitten.

Bitten’s cousin bravely fought brain cancer for seven years after initially being diagnosed in May 2014. Tragically, at just 32 years of age, he passed away on January 8, 2021.

Nate Costa, President of the Thunderbirds, shared some history about the night’s effort.

“Will had started this when he was in Iowa and when he came here we wanted to continue it,” Costa told 22News. “So we’ve dedicated the last two Hockey Fights Cancer nights to that and also local charities, right? So we hope to distribute some money to local charities as well.”

The uniforms that went up for auction will also benefit the Brain Tumor Foundation of Canada.