Springfield to hold gun buyback program September 18

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is partnering with the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department and Springfield City Councilors Melvin Edwards and Jesse Lederman on a gun buyback program.

On Saturday September 18th from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. anyone who brings a firearm to the Raymond M. Sullivan Safety Complex located at 1212 Carew Street will receive a Big Y gift card for each gun turned in; no questions asked.

“Any gun that’s not properly taken care of that we can take off the street is a win for us. The types of firearms we receive in these events are typically ones that are at high risk of being stolen or stored improperly. I want to thank Mayor Sarno, Sherriff Cocchi and Councilors Edwards & Lederman for partnering with us on this program”, said Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.

“After a short lull during the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic, gun violence began to spike in our county. This is why gun buy-back programs are important,” said Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi. “We have no questions to ask anyone who participates – we are here to collect firearms and lessen the gun violence around us. The goal is to continue to make our community a safe place to live, work and play.”

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno states, “I want to thank Sheriff Nick Cocchi, Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood and their respective teams for coordinating this great initiative. Any endeavor that helps take guns off our streets and that helps an individual or family remove an unwanted firearm they may have come into possession with, such as inheriting one from a loved one who may have passed, is great and should be commended. I want to also acknowledge and thank City Councilors Melvin Edwards and Jesse Lederman for their continued support of this gun buyback program.”

The Springfield Police Department’s Firearms Investigation Unit will process the firearms. They will then be turned over to Gunbusters of New England for destruction.