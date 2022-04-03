NORTHAMTPON, Mass. (WWLP) – Hotel Northampton had a night of music and performance Sunday night for the Springfield Voices of Praise Choir.

The night consisted of a red carpet, a concert, and awards ceremony to commemorate the choir’s 16th year anniversary. The Springfield choir, consisting of 30 members, was excited to celebrate and come together Sunday night and perform after a two year hiatus.

22News spoke with Elder Terrance Haynes about the special event. He said, “It was just a blessing and it’s just an honor. I’m humbled to be at something and to be a part of something that people want to come to because everybody doesn’t have to come and support you…. I’m thankful for that.”

“I’m just excited just to see what God is doing for him and the choir,” Pastor Gwen Haynes expressed. “I’m just excited to have her here with me.”

The group also told 22News that they feel very blessed to come together as a community and celebrate their big break. They will be starring in a Whitney Houston biopic in December.