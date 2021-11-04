Springfield Wine Exchange at Tower Square opens

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday for the new Springfield Wine Exchange at Tower Square.

Mayor Domenic Sarno was just one of the people in attendance for the shop’s grand opening. Carlo Bonavita, the owner of Springfield Wine Exchange, told 22News he was looking for a place to open a new wine store, and he saw a lot of potential in this location.

“I think the people are happy that they have a shop to come into like this,” Carlo Bonavita said. “That they can stop on their way home or on their way in, they don’t have to get out of their car again and stop at another location, they can do it all right here.”

The Wine Exchange is located on street level next to Hot Table inside Tower Square.