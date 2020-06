SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield woman has serious injuries after she shot and killed a dog that was attacking her.

According to Police spokesman, Ryan Walsh, The woman was arrested for carrying a gun that she was not permitted to carry in Massachusetts.

It happened around 3 o’clock Sunday on Leyfred Terrace. Police who responded found the woman was licensed to carry a gun in Georgia but did not have a permit in Massachusetts.

The woman has not been identified.