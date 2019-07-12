Springfield woman’s dying wish now a reality: Meet K9 Moe

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s newest police dog Moe carries on the name and legacy of a lifelong Springfield resident who passed away from pancreatic cancer.

Cathleen Moriarty generously set aside $9,500 during her battle with cancer to help grow the Springfield Police Department’s K9 unit. She had one stipulation– that the new police dog be named ‘Moe,’ her lifelong nickname.

Cathleen’s sister, Ellen Moriarty, joined Acting Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood and Mayor Domenic Sarno Friday morning to introduce Moe to the public.

“It’s wonderful to know that he’s here,” Ellen said. “He’s with a fantastic partner, Kelly, and they’re going to do wonderful things for the City of Springfield.”

Moe’s partner Officer Kelly Diederich told 22News they’ve already been out patrolling the streets for a couple of weeks.

“I think it’s a real privilege,” Diederich said. “I’m glad to have him as a partner, and I feel like I have Mrs. Moriarty watching over me with him.”

Cathleen also made sure to donate enough money so that Moe could have a protective vest.

“They’re getting attacked just as much as the officers,” Commissioner Clapprood said. “It’s kind of a violent society we live in, unfortunately, and people don’t hesitate now to shoot or stab or harm a dog, so with the vest it makes that a little more difficult.”

Mayor Sarno thanked the Moriarty family for making the purchase of Moe possible.

“To Cathleen up there in heaven, K9 Moe is going to do one hell of a job,” he added.