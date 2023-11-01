LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A golf fundraiser held at Twin Hills Country Club in Longmeadow last week has reached its goal of $70,000.

The funds will support the work done by the Springfield YMCA for youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.

Greater Springfield YMCA President and CEO Dexter Johnson told 22News that this fundraiser allows the YMCA to provide programming and resources to families who may otherwise not be able to afford it, “Through the generosity of so many people and businesses in the area, this year’s tournament raised $70,000 to support the financial assistance program at the Y toward people’s membership and program participation, including sending kids to summer camp or before and after school programs.”

The 2023 Golf Classic was held on October 23rd after being rescheduled in September due to rain. To sponsor or play in the 2024 tournament, contact the Development Director at the YMCA of Greater Springfield, Donna Sittard at dsittard@springfieldy.org or 413-739-6951.