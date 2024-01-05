SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Youth Aid Bureau is asking for the public’s help locating 16-year-old Gabriel Bruno.

Springfield Police say he left his home in the middle of the night on Tuesday and has not been seen by his family since then. Police add that he is approximately 5’8” and 130 lbs., and may be in the Chicopee area.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, police are asking you to contact the Youth Aid Bureau at (413)-787-6360 or their non-emergency line at 414-787-6300.

