SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Patriots Foundation donated a total of $275,000 to non-profit organizations in New England.

The 2022 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award Winners were selected by their volunteer services that improved the communities included one grand prize winner of $25,000 and twenty-six non-profit organizations received $10,000 each for their efforts of providing support.

Wayne Barbour from Springfield Youth Athletics was recognized Wednesday by Robert Kraft at Gillette Stadium with an award of $10,000. Springfield Youth Athletics (formerly-5A Bulldogs) is a local non-profit organization that provides activities for youth in the Springfield area.

2022 Myra Kraft Community $10,000 Award Winners

  • Wayne Barbour from Springfield, Mass. – Springfield Youth Athletics in Feeding Hills
  • Joseph Bennett from Boston, Mass. – Yardtime Entertainment Inc in Boston
  • Katonya Burke from Dorchester, Mass. – Trinity Boston Connects in Boston
  • Thelma Burns from Dorchester, Mass. – The Grimes King Foundation for the Elderly in Boston
  • Dawn Carveth from West Bridgewater, Mass. – Sunshine Farm Sanctuary on Bridgewater
  • Grace Chen from Somerville, Mass. – Camp Casco in Sudbury
  • Mary Cooper from Shirley, Mass. – United Spinal Association in Woburn
  • Cynthia Cote from Durham, Mass. – Betty J. Borry Breast Cancer Retreats in Durham, N.H.
  • Michael Crawley from Cranston, R.I. – Freiderich’s Ataxia Research Alliance in Johnston, R.I.
  • Robert Dunn from Natick, Mass. – Care Dimensions in Danvers
  • Jimmy Giddings from Melrose, Mass. – Boys & Girls Club of Stoneham & Wakefield
  • Barbara Girardi from Hopkinton, Mass. – Live4Evan in Hopkinton
  • Felicia Hickey from Stoughton, Mass. – The Phoenix in Boston
  • Oliver Kaufman from Stamford, Conn. – Food Rescue US in Stamford, Conn.
  • Elizabeth Keeley from Melrose, Mass. – Boston Rescue Mission in Boston
  • Rosemarie Lopes from New Bedford, Mass. – Southeastern MA Veterans Housing Program in New Bedford
  • Dr. Michael Matos from Wolfeboro, N.H. – American Diabetes Association in New Durham, N.H.
  • Shane McColgan from Carver, Mass. – Shane Gives Thanks Food Pantry in Carver
  • Holly McHale from Waterboro, Maine – Outdoors Again in Waterboro, Maine
  • Leah Bailey Moon from Bloomfield, Conn. – Autism Families CONNECTicut in West Hartford, Conn.
  • Ryan Najemy from Brookline, Mass. – Jeff’s Place Children’s Bereavement Center in Framingham
  • Beth Pransky from Hanson, Mass. – Jay’s Hope & Promise from Hanson
  • Michelle Ratty from Tyngsborough, Mass. – Lowell General Hospital from Lowell
  • Hank Shafran from Brookline, Mass. – The Boston House in Brookline
  • Catherine Ann Wilson from Standish, Maine – Stop Trafficking Us in Standish, Maine
  • Todd Zavorskas from Brooklyn, Conn. – Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in Brooklyn, Conn.