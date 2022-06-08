SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Patriots Foundation donated a total of $275,000 to non-profit organizations in New England.
The 2022 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award Winners were selected by their volunteer services that improved the communities included one grand prize winner of $25,000 and twenty-six non-profit organizations received $10,000 each for their efforts of providing support.
Wayne Barbour from Springfield Youth Athletics was recognized Wednesday by Robert Kraft at Gillette Stadium with an award of $10,000. Springfield Youth Athletics (formerly-5A Bulldogs) is a local non-profit organization that provides activities for youth in the Springfield area.
2022 Myra Kraft Community $10,000 Award Winners
- Wayne Barbour from Springfield, Mass. – Springfield Youth Athletics in Feeding Hills
- Joseph Bennett from Boston, Mass. – Yardtime Entertainment Inc in Boston
- Katonya Burke from Dorchester, Mass. – Trinity Boston Connects in Boston
- Thelma Burns from Dorchester, Mass. – The Grimes King Foundation for the Elderly in Boston
- Dawn Carveth from West Bridgewater, Mass. – Sunshine Farm Sanctuary on Bridgewater
- Grace Chen from Somerville, Mass. – Camp Casco in Sudbury
- Mary Cooper from Shirley, Mass. – United Spinal Association in Woburn
- Cynthia Cote from Durham, Mass. – Betty J. Borry Breast Cancer Retreats in Durham, N.H.
- Michael Crawley from Cranston, R.I. – Freiderich’s Ataxia Research Alliance in Johnston, R.I.
- Robert Dunn from Natick, Mass. – Care Dimensions in Danvers
- Jimmy Giddings from Melrose, Mass. – Boys & Girls Club of Stoneham & Wakefield
- Barbara Girardi from Hopkinton, Mass. – Live4Evan in Hopkinton
- Felicia Hickey from Stoughton, Mass. – The Phoenix in Boston
- Oliver Kaufman from Stamford, Conn. – Food Rescue US in Stamford, Conn.
- Elizabeth Keeley from Melrose, Mass. – Boston Rescue Mission in Boston
- Rosemarie Lopes from New Bedford, Mass. – Southeastern MA Veterans Housing Program in New Bedford
- Dr. Michael Matos from Wolfeboro, N.H. – American Diabetes Association in New Durham, N.H.
- Shane McColgan from Carver, Mass. – Shane Gives Thanks Food Pantry in Carver
- Holly McHale from Waterboro, Maine – Outdoors Again in Waterboro, Maine
- Leah Bailey Moon from Bloomfield, Conn. – Autism Families CONNECTicut in West Hartford, Conn.
- Ryan Najemy from Brookline, Mass. – Jeff’s Place Children’s Bereavement Center in Framingham
- Beth Pransky from Hanson, Mass. – Jay’s Hope & Promise from Hanson
- Michelle Ratty from Tyngsborough, Mass. – Lowell General Hospital from Lowell
- Hank Shafran from Brookline, Mass. – The Boston House in Brookline
- Catherine Ann Wilson from Standish, Maine – Stop Trafficking Us in Standish, Maine
- Todd Zavorskas from Brooklyn, Conn. – Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in Brooklyn, Conn.