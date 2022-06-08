SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Patriots Foundation donated a total of $275,000 to non-profit organizations in New England.

The 2022 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award Winners were selected by their volunteer services that improved the communities included one grand prize winner of $25,000 and twenty-six non-profit organizations received $10,000 each for their efforts of providing support.

Wayne Barbour from Springfield Youth Athletics was recognized Wednesday by Robert Kraft at Gillette Stadium with an award of $10,000. Springfield Youth Athletics (formerly-5A Bulldogs) is a local non-profit organization that provides activities for youth in the Springfield area.

2022 Myra Kraft Community $10,000 Award Winners