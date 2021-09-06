Springfield’s Central Library reopens Tuesday after 17 months, all 9 Library locations to open with regular schedule

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– After being closed for 17 months, Springfield’s Central Library at 220 State Street will reopen on Tuesday, September 7. The Central Library as well as all the branch libraries will begin operating full schedules on Tuesday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Springfield City Library, multiple safety measures have been taken and are in place including air handling units to improve air circulation and ventilation, and providing disposable masks and hand sanitizer at the entrances.

Springfield City Library Director Molly Fogarty stated, “We are so thrilled to be welcoming back patrons at the Central Library location. It was great being able to open the other branches over the summer and this feels like the final piece to the puzzle.“

 All the libraries are in compliance with the City’s mask mandate requiring all staff and visitors to wear masks covering their mouth and nose at all times while in the Library. 

Below are the hours of operation:

Springfield City Library     HoursMonTuesWedThursFriSat
Brightwood                                         
359 Plainfield St. 413-263-6805		1p-5p1p-8p1p-5p1p-8p9a-5pCLOSED
Central Library                                      
220 State St. 413-263-6828 		12p-8p9a-5p12p-8p9a-5pCLOSED9a-5p       
East Forest Park                                 
136 Surrey Rd. 413-263-6836		1p-5p1p-5p1p-8p1p-5p10a-5p11a-3p
East Springfield                                    
21 Osborne Terrace 413-263-6840		1p-5p1p-5p1p-8p1p-5p10a-5p11a-3p
Forest Park                                    
380 Belmont Ave. 413-263-6843		1p-5p10a-5p1p-5p1p-8p1p-5p11a-3p
Indian Orchard  44 Oak St. in Indian Orchard 413-263-6846                            10a-5p1p-5p1p-8p1p-5p1p-5p11a-3p
Library Express at Pine Point      
204 Boston Rd. 413-263-6855		1p-5pCLOSED1p-6pCLOSED1p-5pCLOSED
Mason Square                                 
765 State St. 413-263-6853		1p-5p1p-5p10a-5p1p-8p1p-5p11a-3p
Sixteen Acres                                
1187 Parker St. 413-263-6858		1p-5p1p-8p1p-5p10a-5p1p-5p11a-3p
Read/Write/Now Adult Literacy Program, 
204 Boston Road. Call 413-263-6839 for hours.

