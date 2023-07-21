SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield’s Finance Department has been recognized for its outstanding work in governmental accounting and financial reporting.

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded the City with a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the Fiscal Year ended June 30, 2022. The award is a nationally accepted achievement of accomplishment by a government and its management.

This is the 12th time the City has received the award.

“This is such a tremendous accomplishment – 12 years where the city’s Finance Department has been recognized for its governmental accounting and financial reporting,” remarked Mayor Domenic Sarno. “I want to congratulate Chief Administrative and Financial Officer (CAFO) TJ Plante and the entire finance team, especially Comptroller Patrick Burns and his team at the Comptroller’s Office, for their hard work and dedication on this achievement. My administration’s is committed to continuing our strong financial model of fiscal excellence, transparency and accountability – especially during these challenging and surreal times as we try to navigate and balance our budgets as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and economic uncertainty.”

The GFOA is a respected professional association with a membership of nearly 20,000 appointed and elected local, state and provincial-level government officials and other financial practitioners in North America.