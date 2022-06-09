SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The Forest Park swimming pool will open to city residents on Friday, July 1.

All city residents must have a valid pool pass, both adults and children. Those without a pass can pre-register online and then obtain a free photo ID. The city will also be registering and issuing pool passes everyday this summer at Cyr Arena next to Forest Park Pool, from 10:00am – 6:00pm.

The pool season runs from Friday, July 1st through Saturday, August 13th and is open seven days a week from 11:00am – 6:30pm. For more information, call the Aquatics Director, at (413) 787-6298.