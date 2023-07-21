SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Due to a severe weather alert for rain storms for Friday night, Springfield’s “Movie in the Park” is being canceled.
The movie series takes place on Friday nights at different locations in the City. Friday night’s movie, “Strange World” had been scheduled for Myrtle Street Park at 8:15 PM.
The Movies in the Park schedule is as follows:
|Monday, July 24th
|Marshall Roy Park
|Puss and Boots
|Wednesday, July 26th
|Kenefick Park
|Puss and Boots
|Friday, July 28th
|Myrtle Street Park
|Puss and Boots
All movies begin at 8:15 p.m.
