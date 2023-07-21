SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Due to a severe weather alert for rain storms for Friday night, Springfield’s “Movie in the Park” is being canceled.

The movie series takes place on Friday nights at different locations in the City. Friday night’s movie, “Strange World” had been scheduled for Myrtle Street Park at 8:15 PM.

The Movies in the Park schedule is as follows:

Monday, July 24thMarshall Roy ParkPuss and Boots
Wednesday, July 26thKenefick ParkPuss and Boots
Friday, July 28thMyrtle Street ParkPuss and Boots

All movies begin at 8:15 p.m.

