SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Due to a severe weather alert for rain storms for Friday night, Springfield’s “Movie in the Park” is being canceled.

The movie series takes place on Friday nights at different locations in the City. Friday night’s movie, “Strange World” had been scheduled for Myrtle Street Park at 8:15 PM.

The Movies in the Park schedule is as follows:

Monday, July 24th Marshall Roy Park Puss and Boots Wednesday, July 26th Kenefick Park Puss and Boots Friday, July 28th Myrtle Street Park Puss and Boots

All movies begin at 8:15 p.m.