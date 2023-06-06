SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Ironman 70.3 race will be happening in the Springfield area this weekend, which will cause road closures and traffic impacts in multiple communities Sunday morning.

Ironman is a 70.3-mile triathlon that will be held on Sunday, June 11th at Riverfront Park in Springfield. It’s a 70.3-mile race, with 1.2 miles of swimming in the Connecticut River, a 56-mile bike ride, and a 13.1-mile run along the Riverfront Park.

The City of Springfield is expecting more than 1,200 athletes and their families to arrive beginning Thursday.

IRONMAN Triathlon – Swim

The race begins at 6:00 a.m. swimming 1.2 miles in the Connecticut River along the Riverwalk.

IRONMAN Triathlon – Bike

Participants will then continue with the 56-mile bike race in a loop through the following communities:

Springfield Agawam Southwick Granville Westfield West Springfield

IRONMAN Triathlon – Run

After biking around the above six communities, participants will run 13.1 miles to the finish line, outside Springfield City Hall. The run will travel on a mostly flat course along the Connecticut Riverwalk in Springfield.

IRONMAN Road Closures

On Saturday and Sunday, Court Street in Springfield will be closed most of the day, according to the Springfield Police Department. In the areas of downtown Springfield and Riverfront Park, roads will be closed Sunday.

The Springfield Police say that the South End Bridge, Memorial Bridge, and North End Bridge will be open with temporary lane closures and/or restricted access.

In Springfield, the following roads will be closed (subject to change):

Saturday, June 10 at 8:00 a.m. to Sunday, June 11 at 8:00 p.m.: Court Street will be closed from East Columbus Avenue to Main Street

June 10 at 8:00 a.m. to Sunday, Sunday, June 11 from 4:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Hall of Fame Avenue will be closed from the Memorial Bridge to State Street

Sunday, June 11 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. East Columbus Avenue will be closed from State Street to Court Street

Sunday, June 11 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. State Street will be closed from Hall of Fame Avenue to East Columbus Avenue.

Sunday, June 11 from 6:20 a.m. to 7:50 a.m. Hall of Fame Avenue will be closed from Riverfront Park to South End Bridge Off Ramp

Sunday, June 11 from 6:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. I-91 Exit 3 Off-Ramp



IRONMAN Triathlon – Roads Impacted

Residents are being notified of Ironman participants, 1,200 expected, who will be traveling through several areas, racing. The community is asked to proceed with caution and uses detour routes where available. Streets will be impacted in Springfield, Agawam, Southwick, Granville, Westfield, and West Springfield.

The image below shows the roads impacted and at what approximate time.

Springfield Officials Release IRONMAN Statements

Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood stated, “This is an exciting event with more than 1000 high-level athletes in our city. The Springfield Police Department will have high-visibility details in the downtown and riverfront area Thursday through Sunday to ensure these athletes and their families have an enjoyable experience and want to return for future events. If you are traveling through or in downtown Springfield Sunday, especially in the morning please give yourself extra time.”

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno states, “This is a tremendous event for the City of Springfield to host where world-class athletes will compete in the 70.3 Ironman triathlon event. This athletic competition will attract thousands of athletes and their families and supporters to our city where they will patronize our local restaurants and stay at local hotels. To keep everyone safe, our brave and dedicated Springfield Police Officers will be out and highly visible in our downtown and riverfront area to provide hospitality and public safety aspects so that everyone has a good time, enjoys themselves, and gets home safely. Please note that there will be road closures and traffic changes downtown during this weekend for this world-class Ironman competition, so please plan ahead accordingly.”