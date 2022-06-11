SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday night, the Men of Color Health Awareness group or MOCHA hosted an informational reception on health and wellness at the Cozy Court Pavilion in Springfield.

The event was really important to the Springfield community to discuss how Black and Brown communities are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, high blood pressure, and diabetes amongst other things.

MOCHA’s mission is to empower men of color and their families in the Greater Springfield area with the tools to eliminate these health disparities. The community Saturday was able to continue a dialogue on regular health screenings, testing, and vaccines as well as providing other COVID-19 resources.

22News spoke to MOCHA’s project director Lamont Scott about Saturday’s event. He told 22News, “We know, especially black and brown people, we want to make sure that we know COVID is a ramping. And, we want to continue to focus on updating people, clearing out the myths that are going around, and continue to educate people and do it in a way that people can understand it and share it.”

Bud Williams, a Massachusetts State Representative, discussed the significance of the event. “Meet people where they are, introduce people to healthcare, because at the end of the day we want individuals to be able to leave here with the message: ‘go see your doctor.'”

Scott empahsized the importance of coming together and spreading awareness to keep our communties

as safe and healthy as possible but most importantly informed.