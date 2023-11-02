SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A booklet telling the story of how Springfield’s September 11th monument came to be was unveiled in front of the armory at MGM Springfield on Thursday.

The book was launched Thursday at the armory in MGM Springfield, 22News spoke with spirit of Springfield president Judy Matt about the importance of the book, “If you don’t remember, you will make the same mistake over and over again. We want people to continue to remember this.”

Various people involved in the construction of the monument will tell their stories of making it happen. It also talks about the history from that tragic day.

“Springfield’s September 11th Monument has been one of the most significant contributions the Spirit of Springfield has made to our community,” said Matt. “It is to remember the lives we lost, honor those who protect us every day, and it serve as a reminder for future generations. The booklet chronicles the tale of how the community came together to create the lasting tribute.”

The books will be available for purchase beginning on November 13th at the Springfield Visitor’s Center located at 1391 Main Street in Springfield, and at the Spirit of Springfield at 1350 Main Street, Suite 1004 in Springfield. During Bright Nights at Forest Park, the books will be sold at the gift shop when it opens on November 22nd.

Mayor Sarno states, “I want to thank Judy Matt and her incredible Spirit of Springfield team, and all of our benefactors, sponsors and supporters for their efforts and generous contributions to our heartfelt and respectful monument to honor all of the brave and dedicated first responders and civilians that lost their lives on that fateful day. My administration is proud to have supported this endeavor to honor their memory and legacy of sacrifice. This special book will document what went into securing this important piece of our nation’s history for preservation, the creation of the monument to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice trying to save lives, the redevelopment of our Riverside Park, and the dedication ceremony with the numerous public safety officials and delegates in attendance, including Andrew Card, former Chief of Staff for President George Bush.”