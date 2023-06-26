SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s Veterans Memorial Golf Course is hosting the 2023 USGA qualifying for U.S. Junior Amateur and U.S. Girls Junior Amateur.

It is the first time that the Veterans Memorial Golf Course in Springfield has been chosen to host this event. After a $1 million renovation program investment to enhance and renovate the golf courses, Springfield Mayor Sarno says the city’s golf courses are getting recognized nationally.

With a Springfield golf course being the host of the 2023 United States Golf Association qualifying event, Sarno says it will benefit the city economically as more people will be booking nearby hotels and going to local restaurants.

This will be the fifth time Massachusetts hosts the U.S. Junior Amateur and U.S. Girls Junior Amateur.