Sprinkling of ashes marks start of Lent for Christian community

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s Ash Wednesday, the first day of the Christian season of Lent.

The observance of Lent lasts for 40 days and its purpose is to ready the faithful for the celebration of Easter through prayer and penance.

Many Christians traditionally receive ashes on their foreheads on Ash Wednesday. But for Catholics in the Diocese of Springfield, the way they receive those ashes is a little bit different this year due to COVID-19.

At St. Michael’s Cathedral in Springfield the faithful had ashes sprinkled on their forehead.

“It makes me feel better,” said parishioner Nancy Morris. “We’re going to church with all the stuff that’s going on now, it makes me feel happy and being here and being blessed with the ashes.”

“Lent is three parts,” Bishop William Byrne of the Springfield Diocese explained. “It’s not just giving stuff up, it’s also prayer and taking care of those who are less fortunate than we are.”

Diocese Spokeswoman Carolee McGrath told 22News that while the sprinkling of ashes may seem new here in the United States the practice has been commonplace in Europe for many years.