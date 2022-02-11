SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Senator Adam Gomez visited to Square One in Springfield to present the organization with a check for $100,000.

Senator Gomez led the charge to advocate for the funding through the filing of an amendment to the ARPA spending bill during the State Senate debate. The money will allow Square One to expand early learning and childcare options for children in Springfield.

“We’re looking forward to as folks continue to return to work, our economy continues to stabilize and grow again, folks need a place for their children to go, and we need more classrooms.” Dawn DiStefano, Ceo at Square One

“With this rescue money it’s so important for us to be to able to move forward and acknowledge organizations that serve the community such as in this way. “As a Springfield Day Nursery alum and a lifelong resident of the great City of Springfield, I know firsthand the important and essential work that Square One does in our community,” said State Senator Adam Gomez. “The wide range of support and educational services give our young people and their families the opportunities and skills they need to thrive. I was proud to be able to get this very worthy organization funding and cannot wait to see the lives they continue to touch with their work.”

Senator Gomez is an alumni of Square One which used to be known as Springfield Day Nursery.