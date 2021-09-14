Square One in Springfield receives $12k donation towards Campaign for Healthy Kids

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Enterprise Holdings Foundation has donated $12,143 in support of Square One’s Campaign for Healthy Kids.

The campaign includes providing health meals, physical fitness, social-emotional wellbeing, and a healthy learning environment to the children and families who rely on Square One that serve primarily low-income families.

“We were beyond excited to learn that Enterprise selected Square One to receive this very generous gift,” says Kristine Allard, Vice President of Development & Communication for Square One. “Our success in serving the children and families in our region is dependent upon the generosity of business and individuals who recognize the need to support our important work. We are so grateful to the Enterprise Holdings Foundation for this amazing gift!”

To make a donation, visit www.startatsquareone.org.

Square One provides early learning services to more than 500 infants, toddlers and school-age children each day and family support services to 1,500 families each year, as they work to overcome the significant challenges in their lives.