WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For one night only, a West Springfield parish hosted a very unique item, which came all the way from Italy.

St. Thomas the Apostle Parish held a viewing of the relic of St. Jude this Friday evening. The relic is an arm-shaped reliquary, holding bones from an arm of St. Jude the Apostle.

One of the Church’s most beloved saints, Saint Jude is the one to whom people turn when they are desperate and have tried everything else. Officials say the relic is a way for the faithful to experience healing.

“There is always a healing, there’s never not a healing,” said the Director of the pilgrimage of the arm of St. Jude the Apostle, Father Carlos Martins. “Secondly touch is the way by which the healing comes about and thats not because relics are magic but because the entire saint is present in his or her relics. It’s a blessing and that’s why we work hard to make this happen.”

This once-in-a-lifetime event is part of a 100-U.S. city tour, that began in September. The West Springfield parish is one of only 5 churches in Massachusetts to host the relic.

