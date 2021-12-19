St. Mark Armenian Church holds annual Christmas Spectacular

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many communities across western Massachusetts are returning to in-person celebrations for the holidays.

The congregation at St. Mark Armenian Church celebrated the season with the 11th Annual Christmas Spectacular, an event they had to skip during the pandemic last year.

“This is just a beloved tradition of St. Mark Armenian Church,” Father Nigoghos Aznavourian from St. Mark Armenian Church said. “To kind of usher in the Christmas season.”

Multiple groups performed including the ‘September Girls,’ the ensemble includes four singers all from Wilbraham. There was also a saxophonist and pianist playing holiday tunes.

“We don’t have a faith that’s separate from one another, we’re a community, we’re a body of Christ. To be together as one body in faith is really at the center of what it means to be a Christian for us,” Father Nigoghos Aznavourian said.

All the proceeds from the concert benefited the ministries of St. Mark Armenian Church.