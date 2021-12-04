St. Mary’s High School hosts Christmas bazaar

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The spirit of a pre-pandemic Christmas has returned to Western Massachusetts.

The St. Mary’s High School Christmas Bazaar in Westfield was a huge success Saturday. Hundreds packed the high school gymnasium, and the cafeteria, purchasing gifts for family and friends. The organizer of Saturdays event was very happy with the communities response following last year.

Julie Decoteau told 22News, “It’s so important to be with family and to be at craft fairs for the many gifts for our family and friends. It helps small business and everything.”

St. Mary’s Parish Center held a thanksgiving turkey giveaway last week, gifting 150 people with bags of groceries for their Thanksgiving meals.