HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke has announced their 2023 Gallivan Award Winner.

Jenn Voyik-Morrison of East Longmeadow is now the 50th recipient of the The Daniel J. Gallivan Award. The award is granted to someone who does not reside in Holyoke but has contributed to the overall success of the organization and parade.

Voyik-Morrison was recognized Tuesday night for her long-standing membership to the committee. She told 22News, “I’ve just met so many great people. I grew up in Holyoke, and to still be a part of the community really is wonderful.”

Voyik-Morrison is also the acting assistant Superintendent of South Hadley Public Schools, and has been a member of the St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke since 2013. She currently serves as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors.