HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Staff of Holyoke Public Schools are being offered a bonus if they commit to remain in the school district next year.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Holyoke Public Schools Spokesperson Andrés Villada, the district is offering an incentive to retain staff members who have stuck with the district throughout the COVID-19 pandemic by offering bonuses to those who commit to working for the district for the coming school year.

“We have made so much progress improving our educational programs and outcomes for our students in recent years, and for this I truly thank you,” Superintendent Anthony Soto said in an email to all HPS staff on Tuesday. “This growth simply would not have been possible without our team of dedicated and talented colleagues who are willing to work hard every day of the week in support of our students and the HPS mission of providing pathways for every student.”

Bonuses will be distributed on June 2 to staff who sign a declaration of intent to return to their current position for the 2022-23 school year by May 26. The Holyoke Public Schools will determine the amount of each bonus based on the length of service and additional factors.

“We know our collective path forward requires stability and continuity. It requires us all to be here—next week, next month, next year—doing what we each do best,” Mr. Soto said to staff. “And while my thanks to all of you are truly heartfelt, I also know that tangible demonstrations of appreciation are also important.”

In considering to off a bonus to staff, the Holyoke Public School set the following goals:

Recognizing the commitment, dedication, and hard work of all district staff.

Incentivizing staff to stay with Holyoke Public Schools and continue having a positive effect on district students and community.

Remaining fiscally competitive with other school districts and other private sector businesses.

“I truly hope that each and every one of our employees signs a declaration and commits to being here next year for our students,” Mr. Soto said. “Every employee makes important contributions in their own unique ways, and together we are even stronger than when we are working alone.”