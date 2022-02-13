AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s a big weekend with the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day back to back, which means people are heading out to local restaurants and bars to celebrate.

These two days in particular, within the month of February, drive a lot of business through the doors of bars and restaurants in western Massachusetts. Challenges remain though, with staffing issues continuing.

“We are open for Valentine’s Day and that’s fully booked so we did open we expanded our hours for Valentine’s day,” said Ralph Santaniello owner of The Federal Restaurant.

February is that time of the year when Super Bowl fans and love birds make reservations, and plans for the big night.

“Get that reservation in, give yourself a lot of time to make sure you get the spot that you’re looking for,” Rick Stacy of Southwick recommends.

With staffing shortages and supply chain issues nationally, businesses across the Commonwealth like The Federal in Agawam are gearing up to handle the rush.

“Staffing is still an issue,” Santaniello told 22News. “I think it’s been like that for everybody. Another big issue is just getting product. A lot of what we do is shrink our menu down a little bit and make sure we have everything in house.”

Santaniello is bringing in everyone for the big weekend and will be serving up a lot of sweet and savory treats for everyone looking for a fun night out.

“I think people in the restaurant business are resilient and I’ve got a great staff and they’re great and they are killing it,” said Santaniello.