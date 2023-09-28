SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A community is bringing attention to dangerous traffic problems in their neighborhood.

Residents in East Springfield have been concerned about speeding on Page Boulevard and Second Street for years. The East Springfield Neighborhood Council joined the Springfield Police Traffic Bureau for a monthly check-your-speed standout.

They want to remind drivers of the 35 mph speed limit sign posted in the area. The council’s ‘Check Your Speed Program’ is an opportunity for neighbors to take an active role in helping to change driver behavior in their neighborhood.

“It’s a scene of very frequent accidents, where Bircham comes into page boulevard, you’ll see that the safety rail, the guard rail that was there to protect the home that’s on the curb more often than not is damaged from those accidents,” explained John Koski, Chairperson for the Police Beat Team.

Passing motorists who continue to travel above the speed limit are stopped by the Police. There are already speed radars in the area to remind drivers to slow down.

