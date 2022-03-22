SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local rally in support of Ukraine is being held at the Springfield Jewish Community Center (JCC) Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release sent to 22News from JCC, “Stand with Ukraine” is being held outside the Jewish Community Center beginning at 5:30 p.m. located at 1160 Dickinson Street in Springfield. The JCC told 22News public officials and local religious leaders are scheduled to attend. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and others will deliver remarks.

“We look forward to gathering as a community to express our solidarity and unwavering support of Ukraine. We want everyone to know that the Jewish community of Greater Springfield stands with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in their time of need,” said Samantha Dubrinsky, Springfield JCC CEO.

Everyone is welcome to attend and encouraged to bring signs in support of Ukraine. A list of charities and organizations accepting donations will be available at the event. “Stand with Ukraine” is organized by the Springfield JCC and is co-sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts, Congregation Beit Ahavah, Congregation B’nai Torah, Congregation Shir Heharim, Jewish Community of Amherst, Jewish Family Service of Western Massachusetts, Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy, Sinai Temple, and Temple Beth El.

How to Donate

Tuesday, 22News is asking you to make a monetary donation to organizations that are helping the people of Ukraine. Together, let’s show the people of Ukraine we support them by donating during this Day of Giving.