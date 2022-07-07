WESTFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Stanley Park has a line up of free live events for families during the month of July.

July 8th

“Tom Stankus as T-Bone Presents: T-Bone’s Camp Muckalucka” will be performed from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in the Beveridge Pavilion Annex as long as weather permits. T-Bone is known to his audiences as “America’s musical Pied Piper.” Since 1972, he has performed for thousands of people across the country. T-Bone is able to connect with his audience well making them clap, sing and dance at his shows. The performance will be “full contact” entertainment at its best and a show that you won’t forget!

July 10th

“Leave No Trace” is a workshop that is being led by the Appalachian Mountain Club. This workshop is taking place in the Beveridge Pavilion Annex from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. as long as the weather permits. The workshop is geared toward children and teens that are seven to fourteen years old. There will be interactive activities teaching sustainable practices in the outdoors. The 7 Leave No Trace Principals will be covered through conversation, demonstration and games during the hour of fun!

“UnionJack” will take you back to the days of Rolling Stone, the Beatles, Dave Clark Five, and more. UnionJack was reformed in 2002 and was one of western Massachusetts’ original tribute bands. The band celebrates the look and sound of the 1960s British Invasion era and beyond. Their current regular lineup consists of Davve Lampke, Gary Wilkinson, Peter Schindelman, Greg Mitchell, and Jim Stough. This performance begins at 6:00 p.m. at the Beveridge Pavilion. Chairs will be provided and food service will be available to attendees.

July 15th

“Big Joe the Storyteller presents: Ticklish Tales and Silly Stories From Around the World” will be performed in the Beveridge Pavilion Annex from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. as long as the weather permits. Chairs will be provided and blankets are also welcomed. Big Joe presents a show filled with puppets, folktales, fables, and fairytales from around the world that will make you laugh and smile!