SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield will be celebrating Independence Day with entertainment and fireworks at Riverfront Park.

Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt was joined by Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, MassMutual’s Dennis Duquette who serves as Head of Community Responsibility, Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi, Springfield Police Captain Larry Akers, Patrick Leonardo, Operations Manager – Western Mass for American Medical Response, sponsors, and supporters, for the official announcement at 11:30 a.m. in Springfield.

4th of July at Riverfront Park in Springfield

Festivities begin at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 4th. Union Jack will perform live at 7:15 p.m. followed by Fireworks by Grucci at 9:30 p.m.

National Anthem performed by Vanessa Ford

Face painters

Balloon artists

Massachusetts Army National Guard ball toss

Food vendors Elegant Affairs Batch Ice Cream



The fireworks are launched from the Memorial Bridge with music broadcasted in Riverfront Park and on Mix 93.1FM.

“MassMutual is proud to once again sponsor Star Spangled Springfield,” said Dennis Duquette, Head of Community Responsibility at MassMutual. “It’s great to be a part of this world class event, bringing the community and families from across the region together to enjoy this wonderful celebration of our nation’s birthday.”

“The Spirit of Springfield is grateful for the generous support we receive so we can celebrate our country’s freedoms together, as a community, and as a family,” said Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt. “It is important to remember all that our forefathers fought for, and what so many are still doing today to fight for and protect our freedoms.”

Mayor Sarno states, “I want to thank Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt and her dedicated team, MassMutual and all of our sponsors and supporters for working together to once again put on our beloved Star Spangled Springfield for our residents. This 4th of July fireworks display shows the resiliency, hope, faith, and strength of our residents and business community of Springfield. Again, many thanks to the Judy Matt, all our generous benefactors, especially MassMutual and my City Departments, for making this family-friendly event a wonderful and uplifting occasion.”