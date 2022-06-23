WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Starfires baseball team will sponsor a Military Appreciation Night at their game Friday.

The event is to honor the 104th Fighter Wing, but all military veterans and active-duty members get in for free. Gameday events will include a military resource fair, and an enlistment ceremony at the 7th inning, and the team will be wearing special uniforms honoring the 104th.

Additionally, fans bringing a bag of canned goods to be donated to One Call Away will receive one free admission ticket.

The game and event are being held Friday, June 24 at 6:30 p.m. at Bullens Field in Westfield.