SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday marked the start of a beloved program enhancing youth development in the city of Springfield.

Five schools across Springfield are helping youth build healthy habits and encourage teamwork and sportsmanship. It’s done through the Parks Development Evening Gym program, which provides a safe and nurturing environment for kids to participate in recreational activities.

This Monday evening, at the Forest Park Middle School gym, those 17 years old and younger got to play basketball. With this program, officials tell us that they hope it will foster a stronger and healthier community.

“It helps build confidence! Their with other kids, some are from the same school, some of them come from other places but they do come have fun and stay out of the streets, which is the most important thing,” expressed Head Recreation Leader for Evening Gym Program, Evelyn Martinez.

Particpating schools are as follows:

Elias Brookings Elementary: Open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday

John F. Kennedy Academy: Open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday

Forest Park Middle School: Open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday

Milton Bradley Elementary: Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday

Chestnut Middle School: Open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday

This program continues until April 12th, 2024. Each school gym will be open from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Mayor Domenic Sarno states, “This is such a great program for our youth and families. I want to thank Patrick Sullivan and his dedicated team at the Parks Department for their continued efforts in keeping this program going. Maintaining and funding our evening gym program continues to be priority for my administration. This continues my commitment to our numerous youth development programs. ”

