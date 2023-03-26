Mass. (WWLP) – If you’ve been sneezing and sniffling a lot lately you’re not alone. The 22News Storm Team has why it’s likely due to spring allergies.

Well the start of spring is also the start of the spring allergy season and if you’ve been sneezing and sniffling, the tree pollen is on the high side right now. The main allergens are Maple, Juniper and Mulberry. The tree pollen will remain high through about April. Then in May and June our concern will be for grass pollen and then in August it will be the weed pollen. Tree pollen will continue to be high, especially on dry days and mold will be moderate. So if you are an allergy sufferer chances are you will be feeling it this week.