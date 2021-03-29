State AG sues four companies for violating asbestos laws

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State Attorney General Maura Healey is suing four companies that she says ignored the law during an asbestos abatement project in Springfield.

According to the complaint, the companies all violated the state’s Clean Air Act, during a project at the former Springfield YMCA building in March 2019.

The building hosts daycare programs, and contains more than 100 affordable housing units.

The AG’s complaint alleges that employees from the four companies failed to take proper precautions, and put the health and safety of workers, building occupants, and the surrounding community at risk.

