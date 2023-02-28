Some residents can expect to see a 10% decrease in their utility bills.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Department of Public Utilities (DPU) has approved additional reductions in gas supply rates for Eversource and National Grid gas customers, meaning you can expect to see a lower monthly bill.

With these approved reductions, customers can expect to see a 10 percent decrease for a typical residential heating bill. The new rates go into effect on March 1 through May.

“We’re glad to see continued reductions in natural gas prices, and we will continue to seek out ways to deliver relief to our residents,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper. “These volatile gas prices underscore the importance of Massachusetts’ transition to clean and affordable energy. The Healey-Driscoll Administration is working urgently to deliver relief and a more stable energy future for our residents.”

“The Department continues to monitor energy supply markets to ensure that changes in supply costs are appropriately reflected in winter gas supply rates,” added Department of Public Utilities Acting Chair Cecile Fraser. “We continue to direct the utilities to work with the families and businesses across the Commonwealth to provide relief from high winter energy costs through energy efficiency and assistance programs.”

Earlier this year, the DPU approved a gas supply rate reduction for National Grid customers in February and Eversource customers in December 2021.

Natural gas is sold in a competitive market in federal law. Massachusetts gas distribution companies are required by law to purchase gas and pass that cost to the customers without profit. Due to recent changes in natural gas prices in the market, National Grid and Eversource were required to make further adjustments to their supply rates.

If you are struggling to pay your utility bills, resources are available on the DPU’s website. Customers are also encouraged to contact their utility company for payment plan options.