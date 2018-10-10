State audit finds allegations of unreported elderly abuse during care
BOSTON (WWLP) - Allegations of abuse ranging from unattended bed sores to death threats were reported in the state's 2018 audit of elder care across Massachusetts.
State Auditor Suzanne Bump reviewed 190 cases of elder abuse, finding that several instances of severe abuse were not reported properly.
"We found 13 instances where there had been a failure to refer to a DA's office when there was a finding of serious harm to an elder," said Bump.
Among those findings were cases where an elderly person's hair was so matted that it was tearing at the scalp.
One elderly person received death threats spanning 10 years, making them scared to return home.
One of the most severe cases reported was from a bedridden elderly person who had untreated bedsores that went all the way down to the bone.
According to the audit, the Executive Office of Elder Affairs failed to report these severe instances to the district attorney's offices as required.
"They've acknowledged it, they've acknowledged that they need to do a better job of training the employees that are taking these cases," said Bump.
Bump said that she felt the agency was destroying records of abuse too quickly and ordered that records of abuse allegations be kept for longer periods of time.
Local News
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Hundreds of volunteers helping the victims of Hurricane Michael
- West Springfield police looking to identify assault suspect
- Massachusetts' high court dismissed more tainted drug cases by former Amherst chemist
- 3 arrested on gun, drug charges after Springfield traffic stop
World News
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Search and rescue efforts underway after 'absolute monster' Hurricane Michael
- Video shows eyewall of Hurricane Michael hitting Mexico Beach, Florida
- Hurricane Michael left path of destruction, isn't done yet
- NASA says 2 astronauts in good condition after failed launch
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Text Alerts
Get breaking news and weather alerts on your cell phone.Read More »
-
Email Alerts
Sign up for Breaking News, Weather, Daily News, I-Team and Traffic Alerts emails from 22News.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather App
The most powerful weather app in western Mass. with personal forecasts, alerts, and radar from the 22News Storm Team.Read More »
Latest News - Local
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.