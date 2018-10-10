State audit finds allegations of unreported elderly abuse during care

BOSTON (WWLP) - Allegations of abuse ranging from unattended bed sores to death threats were reported in the state's 2018 audit of elder care across Massachusetts.

State Auditor Suzanne Bump reviewed 190 cases of elder abuse, finding that several instances of severe abuse were not reported properly.

"We found 13 instances where there had been a failure to refer to a DA's office when there was a finding of serious harm to an elder," said Bump.

Among those findings were cases where an elderly person's hair was so matted that it was tearing at the scalp.

One elderly person received death threats spanning 10 years, making them scared to return home.

One of the most severe cases reported was from a bedridden elderly person who had untreated bedsores that went all the way down to the bone.

According to the audit, the Executive Office of Elder Affairs failed to report these severe instances to the district attorney's offices as required.

"They've acknowledged it, they've acknowledged that they need to do a better job of training the employees that are taking these cases," said Bump.

Bump said that she felt the agency was destroying records of abuse too quickly and ordered that records of abuse allegations be kept for longer periods of time.