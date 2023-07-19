CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – All the recent rainfall in western Massachusetts has led to sewage discharges in several areas along the Connecticut River.

It’s not uncommon for heavy rainfall to cause these combined sewage overflows. With combined sewer systems, surface runoff goes through the same pipes as sewer systems and heavy rain tends to overwhelm it. Whenever these discharges occur, residents are asked to avoid recreational water activities for at least 48 hours following the incident to prevent possible illness.

To prevent sewage backups into homes and streets, relief points called combined sewer overflows (CSOs) are built into the wastewater systems to discharge some of the sewage and rainwater into certain bodies of water. CSO releases come with the possibility of bacterial contamination to the impacted waterways, which in Northampton includes the Connecticut and Mill Rivers.

On Wednesday, the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission announced $953,000 was awarded to the Connecticut River Cleanup Committee (CRCC) from authorizations within the State’s Environmental Bond Bills through the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection. The funds will support work to eliminate combined sewer overflows.

The projects to reduce the amount of untreated sewage into the Connecticut River during rainstorms are directed to Springfield, Chicopee, and Holyoke. The work being conducted includes the following:

The start of construction activities in Chicopee’s South Fairview Sewer Separation project

A CSO Flow Monitoring System to provide flow metering and data system at each of Chicopee’s 16 active CSO locations

Completion of 100% design and permitting, public meeting, SR application, and bidding services for Holyoke’s River Terrace Sewer Separation project

Completion of installation and related controls on Springfield Water and Sewer Commission’s York Street Pump Station project, as well as completion of disconnection of existing pump station piping at Bondi’s Island and removal of diversion structure

“The funding for water pollution control projects provided by the Healey-Driscoll Administration and their partners in the legislature continues to prove critically important as we seek to ecologically protect the Connecticut River while economically protecting some of the Commonwealth’s most financially vulnerable ratepayers in Springfield, Chicopee, and Holyoke,” said Pioneer Valley Planning Commission Executive Director Kimberly H. Robinson. “We are grateful to the Department of Environmental Protection for empowering our local water and sewer operators to do what they do best – keep the Connecticut River a clean, vibrant waterway for all to enjoy.”